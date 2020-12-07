COVID-19 cancels annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party

Photo by:E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party.

Khloe Kardashian broke the news Sunday night, after a fan asked if the family was still planning to hold their annual bash.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloe tweeted. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Out of anyone in the family, Khloe knows the virus is no joke. As seen on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this season, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in the spring and experienced a variety of symptoms including coughing, hot and cold flashes, headaches and shaking.

Khloe added, “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f****** fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas.”

The Kardashians previously came under fire for going on an island getaway in celebration of Kim Kardashian West’s 40th birthday in October. Around 20 to 25 people went on the trip; Kim said they had all been tested and quarantined prior to traveling.

By Andrea Tucillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.