KC will stream upcoming fall graduation

KILGORE — The fall graduation ceremony for Kilgore College will be held on Dec. 11. The school will limit attendance to graduates only in the auditorium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However the school said Monday, family and friends can watch a livestream of the festivities in real time. The commencement ceremony will be livestreamed live at 5 p.m. on the KC YouTube page and will be archived for anyone to view the event who couldn’t view it live. A link will be posted on http://www.kilgore.edu and on KC social media pages before the event to easily access the ceremony, celebrating the 254 graduation candidates.