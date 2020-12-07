Metro Church Henderson hosts ‘The Manger Project’

HENDERSON — Kids celebrated the Christmas season this weekend at Metro Church in Henderson building and creating life-size wooden mangers. Children’s Pastor, Tasha Humphrey told our news partner KETK, “The Manger Project is just an opportunity for families in the community to come and build a manger together, to spend some time and make some wonderful memories as we celebrate Christmas. The whole purpose of this is to be Christ centered and to remember our focus on why we celebrate Christmas.” The church also held a cookie contest where people were able to taste test and vote on their favorites.