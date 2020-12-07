Woman killed following head-on collision with 18 wheeler

SMITH COUNTY — A woman is dead after being involved in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler Sunday near Arp. According to DPS, the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 135 and County Road 251. Vicki Smith, 69, of Overton was transported to UT Health and later pronounced dead, after her SUV collided with the Semi. The driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer significant injuries.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.