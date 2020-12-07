Tyler CEO honored by peers from across the state

TYLER — Terri Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, has received the statewide Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas “Most Valuable Director Award.” Smith’s commemoration, for 2020, is a peer-nominated achievement that’s issued annually to the executive director encompassing 71 local agencies in the network. The winning director is announced at the Directors Summit, the annual meeting hosted by CACTX for all of the local children’s advocacy center directors from across the state of Texas.