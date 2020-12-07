2 arrested for drugs in Henderson County

ATHENS –Two East Texans were arrested in Athens Sunday for dealing and possession of methamphetamine. Thomas James Conklin, 29, was arrested at a game room for dealing, manufacturing and delivery of meth. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Deputies found meth in a plastic container, a syringe and digital scales in Conklin’s possession. Another man, 43-year-old Alfredo Cortez was pulled over for a traffic violation at the intersection of Lake Shadows drive and West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Cortez was arrested when deputies found a glass pipe and a plastic baggie containing the drugs.