Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood hypocrisy over 2020 election

During a recent conversation on Russell Brand’s Under The Skin podcast, the 51-year-old actor shared his thoughts when asked if he noticed a “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in the entertainment industry when it comes to politics.

Brand, 45, opened up the conversation with the example of people saying, “‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump,'” before adding, “I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it.”

McConaughey replied, “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”

The True Detective star then noted how the roles have been reversed regarding the election results from 2016 and 2020 and how people are dealing with it.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” he said. “[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial…”

McConaughey’s hope, though, is that there will be an eventual meshing together these polar groups, or at the very least, having them meet in the middle.

Noting that it’s all about the way things are worded, he said, “I almost feel like it’s a move to say, ‘Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you.'”

By Danielle Long

