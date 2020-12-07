Mother of three stabbed to death as children flee to neighbor’s house for help

Nash County Sheriff's Office/Facebook By JON HAWORTH, ABC News (RALEIGH, N.C.) -- A mother of three children has been killed by her boyfriend in their home as her children fled next door to tell their neighbor that their mother had been stabbed. The incident occurred early Sunday morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. at the couple’s home in Battleboro, North Carolina, when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unconscious person at a residence, according to authorities. “While en route, deputies were advised that the children of the residence had gone next door to a neighbor’s house and stated that the victim had been stabbed by the suspect,” said the Nash County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. When officers arrived at the couple’s home, they found Tiara Dzikowski, 34, had been stabbed multiple times by the suspect, 33-year-old Alexander Dayton Dzikowski, and that she had died from the wounds suffered in the attack by the time the police had arrived, according to ABC News’ Raleigh station WTVD-TV. “The suspect was transported to UNC-Nash Hospital due to injuries sustained prior to law enforcement’s arrival, and has since been transferred to another undisclosed medical facility,” authorities said. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office also said that Dzikowski is currently in law enforcement custody at a medical facility and will be charged with first degree murder upon his release from the hospital. The extent of the suspect’s injuries was not disclosed and a motive has not been determined in the case. No further information was given on the three children who are reportedly between the ages of 5 and 12, according to WTVD. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

