‘SNL’ spoofs Rudy Giuliani and his witnesses Michigan hearing

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Kate McKinnon returned as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Cecily Strong played his key witness Melissa Carone in Saturday Night Live‘s cold open, which parodied the recent Michigan hearings that debated allegations of election fraud.

McKinnon’s frequently flatulent Giuliani opened the sketch by declaring that he’d brought before the panel “A dozen highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals” who were eyewitnesses to the alleged fraud.

The first was Strong, playing key witness Carone, whose rambling testimony has since gone viral.

“I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote,” said Strong’s Carone, attempting to prove her credibility by insisting that she “signed an after David.”

“David signed, and I signed right after David.” she explained.

Next up was SNL‘s Heidi Gardner as a witness who claimed she “ate ballots.”

The bizarre parade of witnesses continued with Alex Moffet, who claimed he was abducted by aliens filling out absentee ballots, all for President-elect Joe Biden, and Chloe Fineman as Nicole Kidman’s character from The Undoing. Beck Bennett also showed up as My Pillow inventor Mike Lindell, whose only purpose was seemingly to hawk his product.

Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney also appeared in the bit as the men who were caught plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

McKinnon’s Giuliani closed by vowing that he “will never rest…until this election is overturned, or I get a full pardon and $10 million in cash.”

Ozark star Jason Bateman hosted the episode, with musical guest Morgan Wallen, who was originally scheduled for the this season’s second episode, but replaced by Jack White after Wallen broke SNL‘s COVID-19 safety protocols.