Virtual public meeting for Cambridge Road Improvement Project

TYLER — The City of Tyler Engineering Department is hosting a virtual public meeting for the Cambridge Road Improvement Project Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. According to a news release, the meeting will give residents affected by the upcoming construction information about the project — along with an opportunity to ask questions and get feedback. Residents can join the meeting in several ways. The meeting will also be available for viewing at a later date on the Engineering Services Website. Go to https://www.cityoftyler.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6885/18 for further information.