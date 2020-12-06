TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct more construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of Dec. 7. Tyler maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations on FM 15 in Troup. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. Longview maintenance crews plan to perform mobile sweeping operations on SH 31 from SH 135 to FM 349 in Kilgore. Expect lane closures during this slow-moving operation. You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/046-2020.html for a complete rundown of roadwork planned throughout the district.