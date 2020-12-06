Reminder: speed limit reduction on U.S. 69 in Bullard area

TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation reminds drivers of a speed limit change on U.S. 69 in the Bullard area. According to a news release, the Texas Transportation Commission recently approved the reduction request from TxDOT’s Tyler District. The speed limit will decrease from 65 to 60 mph through the city of Bullard — and from 70 to 60 south of the city to FM 2493 at KE Bushman’s. Portable message boards are being installed along the route to alert drivers of the pending reduction. Officials say the change will take effect this coming week after the signs are installed.

According to the news release, the reduced speed limit is designed to improve safety and promote a more efficient traffic flow. Motorists are warned to abide by the posted speed limits and other traffic control devices on this and all roadways.