Cherokee County sheriff: jail problems on the way to resolution

RUSK — The Cherokee County sheriff says he thinks problems at the county jail have been resolved. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Inmates used showers in which mold was growing, were served food stored in areas that were sometimes moldy and dirty, and could not wash their hands at some sinks because the sinks did not have running water, according to the jail’s most recent state inspection. Those and other violations were documented October 15, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspector classified the jail as being non-compliant.

The classification required Sheriff Brent Dickson to file a plan with with the Commission on how the problems would be resolved. Dickson was appointed by the Cherokee County commissioners court to serve as sheriff in August when longtime sheriff James Campbell retired before his term was up. Dickson said he made fixing problems at the jail a priority when he took office and was not surprised by what the inspector noted. “I agree with with the findings 100%,” Dickson said. “I demanded that we fix the problems and I told the staff that I would not tolerate that it would be like it was.” Dickson says he has now requested a follow-up inspection.

Commission Executive Director Brandon Wood and Assistant Director Wendy Wisneski praised Dickson for his efforts. Wisneski said the paperwork is under review and added, “I don’t anticipate any issues with them getting back into compliance. It’s looking good.”