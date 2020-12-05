Judge: Trial of nurse accused of killing patients needs larger venue

TYLER — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler nurse accused of killing three hospitalized patients said Friday she wants the trial to be held in Harvey Convention Center. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Judge Christi Kennedy said during a pre-trail hearing Friday she is concerned there is not space in the Smith County Courthouse large enough to accommodate the hundreds of potential jurors who will be called in the capital murder trial.

In response to the pandemic, district courts in Smith County are operating under a plan of using Harvey Convention Center instead of the Smith County Central Jury Room to conduct jury selection, when possible. Kennedy said that she will ask the Commissioners Court to approve moving jury selection to the much larger convention center. Moving the trial from the county courthouse would require approval by commissioners. Jury selection in the trial of William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, is set to begin July 29 with testimony to begin Sept. 7. Davis is accused of killing the patients by adding air into their arterial systems. District Attorney Jacob Putnam has indicated the state will seek the death penalty.