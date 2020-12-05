13 charged in drug sales over apps near University of Texas

AUSTIN (AP) – The federal Department of Justice says 13 people have been charged in a probe into a drug ring largely operated by current and former University of Texas students that used apps and social media to sell counterfeit Adderall and Xanax often laced with fentanyl. Justice officials said 13 people have been charged with trafficking LSD, fentanyl, and methamphetamine pills. Investigators said they found a grow operation for psilocybin, the hallucinogenic substance in magic mushrooms, in Dripping Springs near Austin and a marijuana field linked to the ring in Portland, Oregon.