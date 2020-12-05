Texas brings nursing home residents to front of vaccine line

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas health officials are moving nursing home residents to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines. The change Friday comes after state health officials initially decided that only health care workers would have access to the first round of doses that are expected to arrive this month. The reversal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued non-binding guidance that called for putting nursing home residents first along with frontline medical staff. Texas reported more than 13,000 confirmed cases Friday and 255 additional deaths.