Rotary Drive-Thru Christmas Parade

TYLER — The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler “Drive-Thru” Christmas Parade is set for Saturday. Officials say it has over 60 entries from the East Texas community. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 10:00 a.m. New this year are the parade format and extended route. The Rotary Clubs of Tyler will host a reverse parade with entrants remaining static and parked along the parade route, while attendees walk or drive along the route. This year’s parade theme is “Together, We are Rose City Strong.” Organizers are asking attendees to enter the parade route from the Gentry and N. Broadway intersection.