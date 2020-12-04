Trout being stocked in Tyler park ponds

TYLER — Texas Park and Wildlife began stocking Trout in the Faulkner Park and Woldert Park Ponds earlier this week. According to the city of Tyler, a second round of trout will be delivered in each pond in January 2021. The total number of fish being distributed to each pond is 700. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 531-1370 or visit TylerParksandRec.com.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Website notes the Harvest Regulations and License Requirements:

Harvest Regulations

No Minimum Length Limit; Daily Bag = 5 trout

An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.

License Regulations

Trout anglers will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement. Anglers under 17 years of age are not required to have a license. More about fishing licenses and stamps.

Licenses and endorsements are not required when fishing within a Texas State Park.