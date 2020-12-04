Another ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ episode, another surprise visit from the Great Beyond for Meredith

ABC(LOS ANGELES) —(SPOILER ALERT) As Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey suffers with COVID-19 on Grey’s Anatomy, fans of the show are enjoying more callbacks from the series’ old days.

Weeks after Patrick Dempsey’s McDreamy made a surprise appearance on the series — despite his character being killed off back in 2015 — original cast member T.R. Knight joined Meredith in another pleasant, but illness-related, hallucination on that magical beach.

Knight, who has remained close friends with Pompeo since his character, George O’Malley, was killed off in 2009, was finally able to reveal their characters’ surprise get together after the episode aired, with a post on Instagram.

“George O’Malley will always claim my heart,” the actor said Thursday. He then thanked Pompeo, show creator Shondra Rimes, and the series’ other producers, “for once again sharing your beautiful light.”

Knight added, “Ellen is the kind of actor I’m endlessly grateful to act with. She’s the embodiment of truth. George and Meredith love each other, for sure, but I don’t think he can hold a candle to love I have for Ellen.”

By Stephen Iervolino

