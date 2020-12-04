National hand-washing week

TYLER — National Hand-washing Awareness Week takes place, every year, during the first week of December. On Friday, NET Health’s Terrance Ates told our news partner KETK one week’s great but it’s not enough. “Every week should be national handwashing week, but overall it’s the importance of controlling the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses.” Ates went on to say, “While we are in a pandemic we are also observing the rate of flu cases are down. Partly because of the awareness of over-all hygiene.” Clean hands prevent sickness.

So what is the correct way to wash your hands? “Wet your hands first, then put the soap on. Build up a good amount of lather, revolve between your fingers, back of hands then after 20 to 30 seconds you put your hands back under the water.” Ates continued, “The soap traps the germs that are on your hands so when the soap washes away the germs and the dirt washes away also.”