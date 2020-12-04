“I don’t need to prove anything” – Jennifer Lopez credits ‘Hustlers’ Oscar snub for new attitude

“Hustlers” – Barbara Nitke/STX(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Lopez started 2020 with a brand new mindset when she took over the Super Bowl halftime stage and included a direct homage to her 2019 film Hustlers during her empowering routine.

As for why the 51-year-old singer decided include pole dancing in her performance, which critics later blasted for being too risqué, she says it’s because she finally stopped caring what others think about her.

“It really came to fruition for me when I got snubbed for an Oscar,” Lopez told Billboard on Thursday, adding that “it did hurt” to hear that Hustlers was completely shut out of last year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

However, she says that moment taught her something invaluable: “I realized I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.”

The “On the Floor” singer, who was crowned this year’s Billboard Women in Music Icon, said she went into the Super Bowl aiming to prove that a woman’s worth isn’t determined by her age, her ethnicity or her looks.

“As a woman, people want to write you off: ‘Who’s the next hot girl?’ When you’re an actress, you’re always waiting for that,” Lopez explains. “I decided I’m not going to let that happen. I’m going to keep surprising everybody, and I’m going to keep surprising myself.”

Lopez says that she is also breaking barriers for other women by constantly challenging the public’s perception and standards of worth.

“I’m the people’s icon. I’m the person that you look at and say, ‘I can do that because she did it,'” the Grammy nominee smiled, saying she strives to impart this message to her fans: never put yourself in a box because “You’re limitless.”

Lopez’s full interview will be available in the upcoming December 5 issue of Billboard magazine.

By Megan Stone

