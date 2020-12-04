Gas prices on the rise

TYLER — Fuel prices have risen sharply in the last week since the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. According to our news partner KETK, numbers are still down significantly from this time last year. AAA Texas says motorists will pay an average price $1.85 per gallon of unleaded across the Lone Star State. That is an increase of 5 cents from from just a week ago. Drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.09 while motorists in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.74 per gallon.

Even with the increase, Texas is still well below the national average. The average across all 50 states is $2.16, more than 40 cents higher than the Lone Star State. The state currently has the third-lowest gas prices in the U.S., behind only Missouri and Mississippi.