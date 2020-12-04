TxDOT to lower speed limits on US 69

BULLARD — The speed limit on US 69 in Bullard has been lowered from 65 to 60 mph. According to our news partner KETK,the decision came about after a recently approved request from the Tyler District. The appeal also included reducing the speed from 70 to 60, south of Bullard to FM 2493 at KE Bushmans. TxDOT will set up portable signs to alert drivers, and the change will go into effect the week after their installation. The reduced speed was put in place to improve safety and promote a more efficient traffic flow.