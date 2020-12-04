Unemployment rate dips to 6.7% as employers add 245,000 jobs last month
Posted/updated on:
December 4, 2020 at
7:48 am
courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added 245,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate slipped to 6.7%, the Department of Labor said Friday.
The fresh economic data shows the labor market clawing its way out of the pandemic-induced downturn, but still far away from a full recovery. The unemployment rate in the U.S. was 3.5% in February before the crisis hit.
