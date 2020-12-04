Today is Friday December 04, 2020

Multiple US Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, one suspect shot

Posted/updated on: December 4, 2020 at 6:19 am
zocik/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, New York, Thursday morning.  

Shots were fired on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was shot at the scene, but their condition was not immediately known. A second suspect was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

