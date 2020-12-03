Hillside Park offering public art opportunity

TYLER — The City of Tyler and Keep Tyler Beautiful are announcing once again a public art opportunity at Hillside Park on E. Erwin St. The Hillside Park Art Wall was built in 2019 as part of the renovations of Hillside Park. The 200-foot art wall features 19 panels of original artwork painted by local artists. The wall features new artwork every other year. The panels that will be repainted are now available for artists to submit their artwork. The Keep Tyler Beautiful Board is looking for art that sparks creativity, happiness and hope while still representing the Tyler community, East Texas or Texas.

Artists must submit their artwork via email by Jan. 31. The selection of artwork will be announced in late February and artists will begin painting the panels in March. Full details and guidelines for artists are listed on the application found online at http://www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com. For more information, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful coordinator Belen Casillas at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail KTyB@TylerTexas.com.