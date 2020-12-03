Today is Thursday December 03, 2020

Search continues for crew member who fell off tanker ship

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2020 at 3:42 pm
SABINE PASS (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard continued searching Thursday for a tanker ship crew member who fell overboard along the Southeast Texas coast. The 27-year-old crew member fell into the water from the tanker ship Sagami about 29 miles offshore of Sabine Pass on Wednesday evening. He was last seen wearing an orange life jacket and coveralls with reflective tape. A Coast Guard rescue boat and helicopter searched for the man on Thursday.

