Faulkner Park temporarily closed for expansion

TYLER — The Faulkner Skate Park will close temporarily for construction that is starting right away. The new phase will expand the existing skate park. Depending on weather, officials say the the construction will take around two and a half to three months, before it is completed. The city of Tyler will complete a 10,500-square-foot skatepark. The park will have an expansive street terrain with ledges, rails, ramps and more. The announcement said, “It will include all features requested by community leaders, including an easy-flow integrated with traditional street features, a lazy river-style skatepark in a circular shape and Jersey barriers.”