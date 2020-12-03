East Texas road makes list of Top 100 Most Congested in Texas

TYLER — A well known stretch of road in Tyler has made a list, you would rather avoid. According to our news partner KETK, South Broadway/US Hwy 69 S., ranked 89th out of the ‘Top 100 Most Congested Roads in Texas.’ The rankings were put together by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation. The report states, “the hot spot stretches from the intersection of Loop 323 and Broadway to Toll 49 south of Tyler. It is the only portion of road in East Texas to make the list. Dallas and Houston combine for 69 of the spots, others are between Austin and San Antonio.