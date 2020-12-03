$2.1M in Criminal Justice Grants to Improve Public Safety and Support Victims of Crime

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments announced $2.1 million in grants from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division on Thursday. The news disclosed awards East Texas jurisdictions and nonprofits with the goal of improving public safety and support victims of crime. ETCOG say’s, a total of 29 Public Safety Grants will be awarded in categories for Victims of Crime Act, Justice Assistance, Violence Against Women Act, and Juvenile Assistance. The entire amount totals $2,180,158.85.