Gohmert Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition Online Gallery

WASHINGTON DC — Congressman Louie Gohmert announced the virtual art gallery of the First District of Texas’ 2021 Congressional Art Competition on Thursday. “Every year I look forward to seeing the artwork created by the tremendously talented young people in the First District of Texas.” The East Texas Congressman continued, “This year we have chosen to display the many fantastic entries of the student artists online in hopes that this will provide friends and family members, in sensitivity to the times, an opportunity to view the artwork of the talented district art students without having to appear in person.”

This year all student entries from the First District of Texas are displayed in online gallery on Congressman Gohmert’s website. You can view the gallery here: https://gohmert.house.gov/constituentservices/artcompetition.htm. Congressman Louie Gohmert will announce the winners mid-December via a video announcement on his website. First place winning entry from this congressional district will be displayed in the hallway of the U.S. Capitol; the second-place winning entry will be displayed in Gohmert’s office in Washington; and the third-place winning entry will be displayed in Gohmert’s district office in Tyler.