Children’s Advocay Center receives grant from Texas Bar Foundation

Children’s Advocay Center receives grant from Texas Bar FoundationPosted/updated on: December 3, 2020 at 12:08 pm
TYLER — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County has been granted $7,500 to partner with its Medical Sexual Assault Exams project. The organization announced the gift from the Texas Bar Foundation on Thursday. This funding provides after-hours security to ensure the safety of those who are protecting the health of children and youth who have been sexually assaulted. For more information click the link. http://www.cacsmithcounty.org.