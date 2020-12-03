Advertisement

Tiger bites employee at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

Posted/updated on: December 3, 2020 at 11:05 am

Netflix(TAMPA) -- A staff member at Tiger King star Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida has been bitten by one of her captive tigers.

The injury was not "severe enough [to] cause death," according to the report from Tampa ABC News affiliate WFTS, which noted emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene.

Incidentally, Baskin, who recently appeared as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars, also controls the Oklahoma animal sanctuary that once belonged to her nemesis, Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- best known by his stage name Joe Exotic. He's currently serving 22 years in prison for allegedly killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin murdered.

In June, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk declared Baskin the owner of the Oklahoma zoo following a civil suit Baskin filed against Maldonado-Passage.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back