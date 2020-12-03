Scoreboard roundup — 12/2/20

Scoreboard roundup — 12/2/20Posted/updated on: December 3, 2020 at 5:21 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas 69, North Carolina 67
Ohio St. 77, Morehead St. 44
Gonzaga 87, West Virginia 82
Tennessee at Gonzaga (Canceled)
Baylor 82, Illinois 69
Youngstown St. at West Virginia (Canceled)
Saint Joseph's at Villanova (Postponed)
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston (Canceled)
Missouri 83, Oregon 75
Florida St. 86, North Florida 58
