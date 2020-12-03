Advertisement

Ivanka Trump deposed by DC attorney general in inauguration investigation

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2020 at 8:14 pm

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesBy JOHN SANTUCCI, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter and White House senior adviser, sat for a deposition with the Washington, D.C., Attorney General's Office Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the Trump 2017 Inaugural Committee, ABC News has confirmed.



The probe, which has been led by the D.C. attorney general has been looking into the spending of the Trump inaugural committee and specific spending at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. The probe has looked at whether President Donald Trump has violated the emoluments clause or profited from the presidency.



Ivanka Trump's deposition was disclosed in a filing by the D.C. attorney general, posted Wednesday. She is among a list of others who have sat for a deposition with the attorney general, including Trump's longtime friend and chair of his inauguration, Tom Barrack.



A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.



The D.C. investigation is not a federal probe but rather led by the local attorney general's office and would not be covered by a presidential pardon, should any charges be brought.



Washington, D.C., joins the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and the Southern District of New York as the three bodies that have been investigating the inaugural committee.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back