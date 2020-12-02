Tyrese Gibson says the feud between him and The Rock has officially ended

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Fast & Furious fans can finally rejoice: the beef between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally been squashed.

During an interview on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, Gibson shared an update on his very public feud with The Rock. The spat, which started in 2017, came after it was revealed that Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, would be receiving his own FF spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. In a series of social media posts after the announcement, Gibson explained he wasn’t pleased about the spinoff, saying it would delay the upcoming Fast & Furious film, F9.

“Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka 7 Bucks producing partner for making The Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU,” he wrote in part. “It’s about #TeamDewayne. 3 yrs will it be worth the wait?”

Now, the singer-actor says it’s all good between them.

“Me and ‘The Rock’ peaced up, by the way,” Gibson revealed. “We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago.”

“It was great,” he added.

However, Gibson did note that he still felt the Fast & Furious franchise films weren’t about just one individual.

“What’s interesting about the Fast and the Furious is: It’s not about any of us individually,” he said. “We’re like the U.N. at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say ‘he and she looks like me.’”

“I just could not make it about me,” Tyrese said of a potential spin-off for his character, Roman. “That’s been really strange.”

F9, which was scheduled to be released in 2020, has been pushed back to May of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.