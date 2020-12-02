2 wheel chair accessible vans given away in Tyler

TYLER — Access 2 Mobility was the site of not one, but two wheelchair accessible vans given away. On Wednesday Access 2 Mobility’s Noah Keifer told KTBB, “We are talking about 2 people that donated their freedom that their loved ones had once before. We are the privileged ones that got to be the recepients. We have a lot of sponsors, volunteers, and a lot of people that got to be involved that helped make this possible. These vans have been reconditioned and basically everything works perfect, they will be going home with a very reliable freedom vehicles.

“Gary Flory gave a van away a van to Jhyntre Wiggins in loving memory of his wife Sharon. “Her message for everyone today would be, come to know the Lord as their Lord as Savior and come join her someday in Heaven…She was a beautiful red-headed green-eyed lady that I was fortunate to spend almost 49-years with so we were blessed. “Joey and Carolyn Stroman handed off the keys to Brian Smith. Carolyn told KTBB, “We had received so many things, love, prayers and support from people that we felt compelled to pay that forward to someone else.”