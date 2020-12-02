Hospitalization rate rises above 15% in East Texas, could affect business re-openings

TYLER — The hospitalization rates for many East Texas counties continue to rise. According to our news partner KETK, numbers have climbed above the threshold that threatens the operating capacity for businesses. NET Health CEO George Roberts said that a group of East Texas counties, known as RAC-G, have had their hospitalization rates rise about 15% for coronavirus cases. Under Gov. Abbott’s order, if this continues for seven consecutive days, businesses that are operating at 75% would have to drop to only 50% capacity.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said during the briefing that it is still up to the public to make good choices to avoid businesses losing customers. There are currently more than 9,500 active Smith County cases of COVID-19. Roberts also cautioned during his briefing that despite a slight drop in cases over the past several days, he believes that it is misleading due to the holidays. He expects another spike to come due to increases in travel and gatherings. Roberts encouraged the public to keep wearing masks and staying if you are sick.

These are the East Texas counties which would be affected by the recent rise in hospitalization rate:

Anderson

Camp

Cherokee

Franklin

Gregg

Harrison

Henderson

Houston

Marion

Panola

Rains

Rusk

Shelby

Smith

Trinity

Upshur

Van Zandt

Wood