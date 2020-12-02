Advertisement

Oscar winners George Clooney and Regina King among ‘People’ magazine’s 2020 People of the Year

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2020 at 4:12 pm

People(LOS ANGELES) -- Oscar winners George Clooney and Regina King, as well as singer, actress and activist Selena Gomez, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have been unveiled as the faces that will grace a four-cover special edition of People magazine's annual People of the Year issue.

Clooney was singled out for his advocacy and financial support of COVID-19 relief and his half-million-dollar donation to the Equal Justice Initiative in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Fellow Oscar-winner Regina King was also hailed not just for her onscreen work but also for her advocacy for racial justice. King's 2020 saw her winning an Oscar for her role in the romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk, and an Emmy for HBO's Watchmen. The Emmy ceremony saw King wearing a t-shirt with the face of Breonna Taylor on it, the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed in her own bed by Louisville, Kentucky police in a raid gone wrong in March.

Gomez, one of the most followed people on Instagram, gave her global social media voice to Black activists during protests against police brutality, and was also praised for her inclusive makeup brand, Rare Beauty, which is dedicated to raising $100 million to give people access to mental health services. Oh, and she also release a hit record, Rare.

