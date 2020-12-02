Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson top Ranker’s list of hottest celebrities

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2020 at 12:10 pm

Photo courtesy Centr(LOS ANGELES) -- While 2020 has been -- well, a lot, we can still take comfort in that age-old pastime of basking in the reflected glow of celebrity hotness.

To that end, Ranker, which bills itself as "the world's leading publisher for fan-powered rankings on just about everything," has crunched the numbers and compiled a list of the what its millions of users considered the hottest male and female celebrities of the year.

Once again, Chris Hemsworth topped the annual "Hottest Men" list -- a threepeat. He's in good company in the number-one slot when it comes to his "Most Beautiful" female counterpart: his fellow Avenger, Scarlett Johansson.

Coming in second place was K-Pop singer Kim Taehyung, best known as "V" from BTS; singer and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles ranked third. Captain America himself, Chris Evans, ranked fourth, and Hemsworth's brother Liam rounded out the top five.

As for the rankings of the fairer sex, Margot Robbie placed just below ScarJo, in second, followed by Jennifer Lawrence in third, Gal Gadot in fourth, and Alexandra Daddario in fifth pace.

There are hundreds of choices on both lists, featuring faces from Michael B. Jordan to Prince Harry, so chances are you can find whomever tickles your fancy and vote each up or down.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

