Glass Rec Center closed temporarily on Thursday

TYLER — The Glass Recreation Center will be closed temporarily on Thursday. The closure is only expected to impact the center from 7 to 9 a.m. The center should reopen following the pest maintenance at 9 a.m., with classes and programs resuming their normal schedule at that time. If you have further questions regarding the temporary closure or information on how to become a member, contact the Glass Rec Center at (903) 595-7271 or visit their website at http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.