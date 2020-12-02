TVCC taking action steps to bring soccer to athletic family

ATHENS — Preparations continue for soccer to become a member of the athletic program at Trinity Valley Community College in the fall of 2021 continue. To that end, the next step in the process is fielding women’s and men’s club teams to compete in the spring. TVCC is currently seeking interested participants for upcoming tryouts, which will be held early next year at a time to be announced. According to Coach Antonio Ledesma, around 15 women’s and 15 men’s players are being sought for the club program. Players must be enrolled at TVCC for the spring semester. For more information, contact Coach Ledesma at 903-670-2618 or antonio.ledesma@tvcc.edu.