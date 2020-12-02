Keke Palmer shares she has PCOS: Here’s what to know about it

STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP via Getty Images By MEGAN STONE, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Keke Palmer has been struggling to control her acne for her entire adult life and, only now, found out what was triggering her persistent breakouts. After a series of failed medications and treatments, the 27-year-old actress took matters into her own hands and discovered she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). PCOS a common hormone abnormality that affects around 1 in 10 women and, while being a treatable cause of infertility, can affect women's overall health and appearance. According to the National Institute of Health, the causes of PCOS are very complex, with lifestyle, genetics and health all being factors that affect PCOS. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome can result in reproductive and metabolic problems as well as acne -- like in Palmer's case -- or excess body hair. For more information on the hormonal disorder, click here . Palmer opened up about her health Tuesday, sharing a series of unfiltered selfies to give fans a hard look at the breakouts currently covering her forehead, cheeks and chin. "Poly Cystic Ovarian [sic] Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea," the True Jackson, VP star explained. "My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING." Palmer said treatments included two rounds of Accutane, a medication that is viewed among dermatologists as a last resort to cure severe acne due to the potential side effects, as well as dietary changes. "I did all that, I ate all the 'right' things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me," the Scream Queens star explained. Palmer discouraged fans from trusting everything they read on medical websites, but advised the importance of doing independent research to find potential answers because "no one can help us like we can help ourselves." "The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone," the Hustlers actress concluded. "I’m not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn’t be either." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

