Wanted sex offender arrested

HENDERSON COUNTY — A wanted sex offender was arrested in Brownsboro Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamines. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Ronnie Gilmore, 60, failed to register as a sex offender and Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Randy Daniel signed an arrest warrant. He was arrested while walking along St. Louise Drive. The arresting deputy noticed a black, zipper pouch under the patrol car, and discovered methamphetamines. Gilmore admitted to removing the contraband from his pocket and kicking it under the vehicle. Gilmore was taken to the Henderson County Jail on the felony arrest warrant and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.