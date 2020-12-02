Ellen DeGeneres, Miley Cyrus and more show support as Elliot Page comes out as transgender

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The love and support is pouring out for Elliot Page.

After the 33-year-old actor came out as transgender, he has been flooded with positive messages from his celebrity peers.

Among the first to comment was Miley Cyrus who wrote, “Elliot rules” with a string of black heart emojis.

On Twitter, Ellen DeGeneres shared, “Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.”

Others who applauded Page were Olivia Munn, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, James Gunn, and Anna Kendrick, to name a few.

The Twitter pages for Netflix and The Umbrella Academy, where Page stars in the role of Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman, also cheered him on with the same message.

“So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!!” the accounts wrote.

However, even though there was an outpouring of support for the Juno star, some thought that his role in The Umbrella Academy should be recast, but sources told Variety that there are no plans to change his character’s gender.

The X-Men alum announced that he is transgender in a lengthy social media post on Tuesday, December 1.

“Hi friends,” he wrote. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot.”

By Danille Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.