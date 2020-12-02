ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Cold and snow is gripping the Eastern U.S. with freezing temperatures reaching all the way down to Florida. A freeze warning has been issued Wednesday morning for the Tampa Bay area as well as wind chill alerts just outside of Naples, Florida. The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay was warning Tuesday night that there is a real threat for hypothermia. Further north, two feet of snow fell in northeast Ohio where more than 90,000 customers are without power. In Cleveland, 9.5 inches of snow was recorded by the end of the day on Tuesday making it the largest single-day snowfall since 10.9 inches fell on Feb. 4, 2009. In western Pennsylvania, up to 16 inches of snow fell causing numerous spinouts and accidents. On Wednesday morning, it actually feels colder in Savannah, Georgia, than in Boston. While parts of the Northeast and Midwest are digging out from 1 to 2 feet of snow, a new snowstorm is developing in the southern Plains in Texas and Oklahoma. Locally, a foot of snow is possible in northwest Oklahoma and Oklahoma City could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday. There is also a winter storm warning issued for southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. Meanwhile in Southern California, Santa Ana Winds are now in effect and a Red Flag Warning has been issued from Los Angeles down to just outside of San Diego where fire danger will be critical. The forecast calls for very dry conditions with relative humidity down to 5% and gusty off shore winds of 40 to 60 mph where, locally, they could reach up to 70 mph which make it perfect conditions for fire spread.

Advertisement

Freeze warning and wind chill alerts in Florida, new snowstorm for Central US

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2020 at 7:29 am

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Cold and snow is gripping the Eastern U.S. with freezing temperatures reaching all the way down to Florida.



A freeze warning has been issued Wednesday morning for the Tampa Bay area as well as wind chill alerts just outside of Naples, Florida.



The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay was warning Tuesday night that there is a real threat for hypothermia.



Further north, two feet of snow fell in northeast Ohio where more than 90,000 customers are without power.



In Cleveland, 9.5 inches of snow was recorded by the end of the day on Tuesday making it the largest single-day snowfall since 10.9 inches fell on Feb. 4, 2009.



In western Pennsylvania, up to 16 inches of snow fell causing numerous spinouts and accidents.



On Wednesday morning, it actually feels colder in Savannah, Georgia, than in Boston.



While parts of the Northeast and Midwest are digging out from 1 to 2 feet of snow, a new snowstorm is developing in the southern Plains in Texas and Oklahoma.



Locally, a foot of snow is possible in northwest Oklahoma and Oklahoma City could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday. There is also a winter storm warning issued for southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.



Meanwhile in Southern California, Santa Ana Winds are now in effect and a Red Flag Warning has been issued from Los Angeles down to just outside of San Diego where fire danger will be critical.



The forecast calls for very dry conditions with relative humidity down to 5% and gusty off shore winds of 40 to 60 mph where, locally, they could reach up to 70 mph which make it perfect conditions for fire spread.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back