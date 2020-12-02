More Ravens test positive for COVID-19 ahead of game with Steelers

33ft/iStock By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- The Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday afternoon despite more positive cases of COVID-19 reportedly being identified within the Ravens organization. Sources tell ESPN Baltimore had two more positive tests come back before the team left for Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The tests belong to Ravens safety Geno Stone and an equipment manager, according to the sources. This marks the 10th straight day the Ravens have identified positive cases of the novel coronavirus among its organization. So far, at least a dozen players have tested positive for the virus. The positive tests have caused the matchup between the Ravens and Steelers to be postponed three times. The game was originally slated to be held on Thanksgiving day. A source told ESPN Tuesday's positive tests were "not unexpected and not a concern for the game." Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Ravens are expected to be tested again before the game. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

