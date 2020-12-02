Today is Wednesday December 02, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/20

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2020 at 5:18 am
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42
Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67
Villanova 87, Hartford 53
North Carolina, 67 Stanford 63
Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51
Texas 66, Indiana 44
Michigan St. 75, Duke 69
Kentucky 65, Kansas 62

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

