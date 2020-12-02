iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42 Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67 Villanova 87, Hartford 53 North Carolina, 67 Stanford 63 Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51 Texas 66, Indiana 44 Michigan St. 75, Duke 69 Kentucky 65, Kansas 62 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0 Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/20

Posted/updated on: December 2, 2020 at 5:18 am

iStockBy ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

Villanova 87, Hartford 53

North Carolina, 67 Stanford 63

Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51

Texas 66, Indiana 44

Michigan St. 75, Duke 69

Kentucky 65, Kansas 62



MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back