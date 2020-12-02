Scoreboard roundup — 12/1/20

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42 Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67 Villanova 87, Hartford 53 North Carolina, 67 Stanford 63 Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51 Texas 66, Indiana 44 Michigan St. 75, Duke 69 Kentucky 65, Kansas 62 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42 Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67 Villanova 87, Hartford 53 North Carolina, 67 Stanford 63 Virginia 76, St. Francis (Pa.) 51 Texas 66, Indiana 44 Michigan St. 75, Duke 69 Kentucky 65, Kansas 62 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0