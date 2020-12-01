Ozarka helps kick off Giving Tuesday at ETFB

TYLER — Ozarka initiated Giving Tuesday, by donating a gift of $5,000 and a truck full of bottled water. East Texas Food Bank says, that the company has helping their organization since 2003. Jeff Hall is the Ozarka factory manager in Hawkins, says, “We are very pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the East Texas Food Bank.”’ Hall continued, “Providing support to local communities in need is so important to our Hawkins factory employees and we are glad that this holiday we are again able to assist ETFB and the good work they do in our region.” The East Texas Food Bank serves over 90,000 households in 26 counties in East Texas, covering nearly 20,000 miles.