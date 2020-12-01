New public records search offers safety feature

TYLER — The Smith County Clerk’s Office has a new public records search software that allows Smith County residents to sign up for a free “Property Alert” safety feature. Property fraud and mortgage fraud are some of the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the U.S., according to County Clerk Karen Phillips.When signing up for “Property Alert,” the customer will receive an email if their personal name or business entity name ever shows up on a document in the County Clerk’s Official Public Records Department.

Anyone interested in using the free service can click on https://Smith.tx.publicSearch.us/ and sign up at “Property Alert” in the top right hand corner. When signing up, Smith County residents can click through six easy-to-read popups and learn how to maneuver through the new “Official Public Records” software called Vanguard.